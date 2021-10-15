

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Compass Group plc (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK), on Friday, announced a commitment to reach Net Zero greenhouse gas or GHG emissions across its global operations and value chain by 2050.



The commitment encompasses emissions reduction targets over the next decade which have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative or SBTi, and a further commitment to be carbon neutral worldwide in its own operations by 2030.



The company noted that its decarbonisation strategy will be delivered through collaboration, innovation, and investment across its global operations.



Approved science based targets include 46% reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2030 from a 2019 base year, classified by the SBTi as in line with a 1.5°C trajectory; and 28% reduction in absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions from all food and drink purchased by 2030 from a 2019 base year; classified by the SBTi as aligned to a Well Below 2°C trajectory.



