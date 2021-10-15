

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pearson PLC (PSO, PSON.L) said its Group underlying revenue was up 10% for the nine months ending September 30th 2021. Looking forward, the Group said it remains on track to deliver adjusted operating profit for fiscal 2021 in line with market expectations.



Andy Bird, Chief Executive said: 'Pearson+ has made a promising start following its launch in late July with over 2m registered users and a strong response from students, faculty and authors. This is a significant step for Pearson, strengthening our direct-to-consumer offer that will underpin our drive for sustainable growth over the coming years.'



