

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L) said results from the HIMALAYA Phase III trial showed a single, high priming dose of tremelimumab added to Imfinzi or durvalumab demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival benefit versus sorafenib as a 1st-line treatment for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma or HCC who had not received prior systemic therapy and were not eligible for localised treatment.



The combination demonstrated a favourable safety profile, and the addition of tremelimumab to Imfinzi did not increase severe hepatic toxicity.



Imfinzi alone demonstrated non-inferior OS to sorafenib with a numerical trend in favour of Imfinzi and an improved tolerability profile compared to sorafenib.



Imfinzi and tremelimumab were granted Orphan Drug Designations in the US for the treatment of HCC in 2020. Tremelimumab was also granted orphan designation in the EU in HCC in 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASTRAZENECA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de