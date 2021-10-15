

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Friday to extend gains from the previous session after better-than-expected quarterly earnings reports led Wall Street's S&P 500 to its best trading day since the spring overnight.



Sentiment was also boosted after China eased curbs on home loans at some of its largest banks in the wake of growing concern about contagion from the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group.



The benchmark CAC 40 inched up 24 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,709 after gaining 1.3 percent the previous day.



Banks topped the gainers list after JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley - all have beaten quarterly earnings expectations.



BNP Paribas advanced 1.7 percent, Credit Agricole added 1.2 percent and Societe Generale rose 1.8 percent.



Cloud computing services company OVHcloud rose about 2 percent in its stock market debut.



