

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Portland General Electric (POR) said it plans to increase the amount of clean energy it serves to customers and meet its target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from power served to customers by at least 80% by 2030, 90% by 2035 and zero emissions by 2040. The company on Friday initiated its request for proposals public process and filed its inaugural Distribution System Plan at the Oregon Public Utilities Commission. Also, the company is working to accelerate its exit from the coal-fired Colstrip plant by the end of 2025.



The company estimates by 2030 it will nearly triple the amount of clean and renewable energy serving customers. To achieve the goal, it will need approximately 1,500 - 2,000 MW of clean and renewable resources and approximately 800 MW of non-emitting dispatchable capacity resources.



