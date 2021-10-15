

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks advanced on Friday amid optimism about a steady economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 12 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,219 after closing 0.9 percent higher on Thursday.



BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell both rose over 1 percent as Brent oil, the global oil benchmark crossed the $85 mark - the highest level since October 2018.



Jupiter Fund Management jumped 3 percent. The asset manager reported a rise in assets under management as positive investment performance offset net outflows.



Pearson plunged more than 10 percent. The publication company said that higher-education sales fell 7 percent in the nine months through September, partly due to lower enrollments at community colleges.



Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto lost nearly 2 percent. The company cut its 2021 iron ore shipments forecast, citing a tight labour market.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de