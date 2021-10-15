

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.62 billion, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $1.07 billion, or $0.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Truist Financial Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.92 billion or $1.42 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $5.60 billion from $5.57 billion last year.



Truist Financial Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.92 Bln. vs. $1.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.42 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q3): $5.60 Bln vs. $5.57 Bln last year.



