

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.42 billion, or $3.30 per share. This compares with $1.46 billion, or $3.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.60 billion or $3.75 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.5% to $5.20 billion from $4.28 billion last year.



PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $3.20 -Revenue (Q3): $5.20 Bln vs. $4.28 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de