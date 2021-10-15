

LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $199.83 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $125.50 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.1% to $3.14 billion from $2.47 billion last year.



JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $199.83 Mln. vs. $125.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.88 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.77 -Revenue (Q3): $3.14 Bln vs. $2.47 Bln last year.



