

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) said that the European Medicines Agency's or EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP recommended the approval of Risankizumab (SKYRIZI) alone or in combination with methotrexate (MTX), for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adults who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to one or more disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs.



SKYRIZI is 150 mg, subcutaneous injection at week 0, week 4 and every 12 weeks thereafter.



The CHMP positive opinion is a scientific recommendation for marketing authorization to the European Commission, which authorizes marketing approval in the European Union.



If the CHMP recommendation is accepted by the European Commission, this will mark the second indication for risankizumab in the European Union, which was approved in 2019 for the treatment of adult plaque psoriasis.



The Marketing Authorization will be valid in all member states of the European Union, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Northern Ireland.



Risankizumab (SKYRIZI) is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.



Use of risankizumab in psoriatic arthritis is not approved and its safety and efficacy are under evaluation by regulatory authorities.



