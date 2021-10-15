

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) reported that its third-quarter net income available to common stockholders climbed to $1.41 billion or $0.74 per share from $615 million or $0.48 per share last year.



Adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $1.60 billion or $0.84 per share compared to $666 million or $0.51 per share in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.81 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total net revenues for the quarter grew to $4.57 billion from $2.45 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenues of $4.52 billion for the third-quarter.



Core net new assets rose 28% sequentially to $139.0 billion.



