

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chicago-based Evans Food Group has issued a recall of about 10,359 lbs of pork pellet products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.



The pork pellet products were imported on September 15, 2021 and further processed into pork rind and chicharrones items. FSIS discovered the problem during a routine FSIS surveillance activity of imported products.



These recalled products were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Washington.



There have been no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. FSIS has asked consumers who have purchased these products to not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



The full list of the recall products can be found on FSIS official website.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

