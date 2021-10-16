

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com (AMZN) said that the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Michigan charged four individuals in a more than 30 count indictment for their role in defrauding Amazon's textbook rental program. The charges include mail fraud, wire fraud, and making false statements.



Amazon said its anti-fraud systems discovered the scheme and it supported the multi-year investigation.



Amazon noted that fraud undermines the trust of customers, and jeopardizes the value and selection that entrepreneurs, authors, and publishers provide to millions of customers through stores. The company will continue to pursue all available measures to protect its customers and hold bad actors accountable.



