

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) announced Sunday that it has signed new three-year partnership with Telethon aimed at improving the health and wellbeing of children in Western Australia.



The partnership, which follows a $4 million donation in 2020, starts with a new $4 million donation delivered over this Telethon weekend and continues with $4 million each year to 2023, to support further research into mental health and juvenile diabetes.



Rio Tinto specified that this year $4 million donation will be distributed between three health initiatives, The Rio Tinto Diabetes Global Research Centre, Embrace @ Telethon Kids Institute, and The Telethon Trust.



The company added that the funding delivered to Embrace@ Telethon Kids Institute over the next three years will enable Embrace to grow big ideas and provide seed funding to build research centre devoted to mental health of children and young people.



