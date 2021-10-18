

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK), a remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solution provider, announced that the contract of Chief executive officer Oliver Steil will be extended for three years until October 2024.



The company stated that its Chief financial officer Stefan Gaiser will leave the company upon expiry of his current contract in 2022. The supervisory board has already initiated a structured search process to ensure a smooth transition.



The company said that the executive board will be expanded by an additional member with a focus on sales and commercial excellence.



