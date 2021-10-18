

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech's producer prices increased in September, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The industrial producer price index grew 9.9 year-on-year in September, following a 9.3 percent increase in August. This was in line with economists' expectaion.



Prices for water supply gained 5.9 percent yearly in September and those for manufacturing products cost increased 12.0 percent.



Prices for mining and quarrying rose 4.3 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning gained by 1.2 percent.



Among the main industrial grouping, prices for intermediate goods increased 19.8 percent and those of energy surged 11.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.7 percent in September. This was in line with economists' expectation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

