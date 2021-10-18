

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - TD Bank Group said that it expects Charles Schwab Corp's third quarter earnings to translate into about C$224 million of reported equity in net income of an investment in Schwab for the Bank's fiscal 2021 fourth quarter.



Excluding acquisition-related charges of about C$13 million after-tax and amortization of acquired intangibles of about C$34 million after-tax, adjusted equity in net income of an investment in Schwab will be about C$271 million.



TD Bank Group said it will release its fourth quarter financial results on December 2, 2021.



Last week, Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) reported that its third-quarter net income available to common stockholders climbed to $1.41 billion or $0.74 per share from $615 million or $0.48 per share last year.



