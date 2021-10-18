

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology company BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (BDX) announced a new strategy to advance environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, as well as a suite of goals for 2030 and beyond.



The company aims to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 46% by 2030 (from a 2019 baseline) and achieve carbon neutrality across direct operations by 2040. The company also committed to set targets to reduce Scope 3 emissions.



The company also aims to reduce the environmental impact of the company's product portfolio by addressing plastic and packaging material consumption and the impact of plastics throughout its value chain through considerations in product design; and reduce Scope 3 emissions from use and disposal of products in line with 1.5?C emissions scenarios.



