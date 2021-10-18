

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Silver Lake will make a long-term strategic investment in Euroclear Holding SA/NV by acquiring ICE's 9.85% stake in Euroclear's share capital for 709 million euros.



Euroclear is a leading Brussels, Belgium-based provider of post-trade security settlement, custody, collateral management, fund management and data services with €35.2 trillion of assets under custody and 284 million netted transactions settled in the 12 months ended June 2021.



The transaction could close as soon as the first half of 2022.



Silver Lake's acquisition of ICE's stake in Euroclear is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval. Following Silver Lake's investment, Silver Lake will request that a representative of Silver Lake join the Board of Euroclear Holding SA/NV.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

