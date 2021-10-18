

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Corp. (STT) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $714 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $555 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $2.99 billion from $2.78 billion last year.



State Street Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $714 Mln. vs. $555 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.96 vs. $1.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.92 -Revenue (Q3): $2.99 Bln vs. $2.78 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STATE STREET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de