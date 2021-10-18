

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) announced positive day 90 data for the first patient in the phase 1/2 clinical trial dosed With VX-880, a novel investigational stem cell-derived therapy for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes.



The first patient dosed with VX-880 demonstrated restoration of insulin production and achieved C-peptide of 560 pmol/L in response to Mixed Meal Tolerance Test (MMTT) at Day 90 Visit.



VX-880 was generally well tolerated, the company said.



Also at Day 90, HbA1c improved from 8.6% at baseline to 7.2%, and daily insulin dose decreased from 34 units per day prior to treatment with VX-880 to an average dose of 2.9 units per day over a 7-day period at the Day 90 visit, reflecting a 91% decrease in daily exogenous insulin use.



