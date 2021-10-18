

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX), on Monday, said it has decided to introduce clinical laboratory testing using Ki-67 IHC MIB-1 pharmDx (Dako Omnis) immunohistochemistry companion diagnostic.



The Ki-67 IHC MIB-1 pharmDx (Dako Omnis), from Agilent Technologies Inc, was approved by the FDA as an aid in identifying patients with early breast cancer at high risk of disease recurrence, for whom adjuvant treatment with Eli Lilly and Co.'S (LLY) Verzenio in combination with endocrine therapy is being considered.



Quest Diagnostics, which is the first laboratory to validate Ki-67 IHC MIB-1 pharmDx (Dako Omnis), plans to make testing available nationally by the end of October.



