

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (ALNY) GIVLAARI or givosiran has now received a positive recommendation for reimbursement from the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health or CADTH, the company said in a statement.



GIVLAARI is approved by Health Canada for subcutaneous use for the treatment of acute hepatic porphyria (AHP) in adults.



acute hepatic porphyria is an ultra-rare condition in which patients can experience debilitating attacks of severe abdominal pain, vomiting and seizures. It can be life-threatening due to the possibility of paralysis and respiratory arrest during attacks. Many patients also experience chronic symptoms, including severe pain, which continues to be present between attacks, linked to increased rates of liver cancer, kidney failure and hypertension.



