

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN), on Monday announced it has launched a hiring process to recruit 23,000 people to fill various seasonal job vacancies across the cities and towns in California. The latest announcement for the state serves as part of the company's ongoing countrywide mass job drive that began to employ 150,000 people.



Today's seasonal roles come in addition to the 25,000 full and part-time Operations jobs announced for California previously, the e-commerce group said in a statement.



'We are proud to be offering a huge range of full-time, part-time, and now seasonal jobs with great pay and benefits,' said Alicia Boler Davis, Senior Vice President, Global Customer Fulfillment.



'Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods. Joining Amazon in one of our seasonal roles offers high-paying, part-time work, or a path to a full-time position, with benefits like our Career Choice program to help people advance their education and careers within Amazon or beyond,' he added.



The new hires are expected to be fully trained and all facilities follow strict Covid-19 health and safety protocols.



