

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) said that 150,000 seasonal jobs are now available across the U.S. including 6,200 in Arizona.



All Amazon jobs in the U.S., including seasonal roles, have an average starting pay of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts in many locations.



The seasonal roles come in addition to the 7,500 full and part-time Operations jobs announced for Arizona previously.



