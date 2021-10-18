

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) Monday unveiled its long-awaited third-gen AirPods, featuring spatial audio as well as a new contoured design.



Priced at $179, the third-generation AirPods will be available to preorder today and will go on sale next week.



The new AirPods are resistant to sweat and water, as it has an IPX4 rating for both the earbuds and the charging case. It features a force sensor for easy and intuitive control of music and phone calls. Apple has also improved AirPods' battery life, which now enables users to listen to music for up to six hours and up to 30 hours of total listening time with the charging case.



'AirPods forever changed wireless headphones with their groundbreaking design, incredible sound, and magical experience,' said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. 'We are excited to introduce the next generation of AirPods, featuring unrivaled sound through Adaptive EQ and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, along with seamless interaction between Apple devices - making the world's best-selling headphones even better.'



Apple also introduced HomePod mini in three bold new colors, yellow, orange, and blue. HomePod mini will be available in these new colors, along with white and space gray, with color-matched details throughout, including the tinted touch surface, mesh fabric, volume icons, and woven power cable, starting in November for just $99.



