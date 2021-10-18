

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) released earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $9.0M, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $9.7M, or $0.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Hexcel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $11.0M or $0.13 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $333.8M from $286.9M last year.



Hexcel Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $11.0M. vs. -$24.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.13 vs. -$0.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q3): $333.8M vs. $286.9M last year.



