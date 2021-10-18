

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $990.73 million, or $4.85 per share. This compares with $100.14 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Steel Dynamics reported adjusted earnings of $1.0 billion or $4.96 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 118.5% to $5.09 billion from $2.33 billion last year.



Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $4.96 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.57 -Revenue (Q3): $5.09 Bln vs. $2.33 Bln last year.



