

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Monday announced a 10-year environmental sustainability plan, as the airline plans to reduce carbon emissions intensity by at least 20 percent by 2030 and maintain carbon neutral growth every year through the end of the decade.



Southwest Airlines announced a series of near-term goals, actions, and initiatives in support of a 10-year plan to maintain carbon neutrality to 2019 levels while continuing to grow its operations.



The company plans to reduce its carbon emissions per available seat mile by at least 20 percent by 2030 through fleet modernization, route optimization, and other initiatives.



It will also replace 10 percent of its total jet fuel consumption with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by 2030.



The company also plans to offset emissions by providing the first U.S.-based airline carbon offset offer with loyalty points and for every dollar contributed toward offsetting Southwest's carbon emissions, Southwest will match the contribution.



'As a leading global citizen, we're building on prior efforts to address our environmental impact, and with today's announcement, we're setting goals to reduce our carbon emission intensity and increase SAF in our operations; and we're working to advance knowledge in the field of sustainability,' said Bob Jordan, Executive Vice President and Incoming CEO at Southwest Airlines.



