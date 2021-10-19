

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Monday said it has agreed to sell its House of Fuller beauty business in Mexico.



This deal is in line with the company's turnaround plan strategy of divesting non-core assets.



Terms of the transaction, including the anticipated closing date, have not been disclosed.



The sale of the House of Fuller beauty business follows the company's sale of its Avroy Shlain beauty business in South Africa during the first quarter of 2021.



'We are pleased to have reached agreement to sell our Fuller beauty business in Mexico,' said Miguel Fernandez, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tupperware Brands. 'This sale represents further progress toward our stated goal of divesting non-core assets, and enables the Company to focus its resources on growing our core Tupperware brands. We will continue to execute on our turnaround plan in order to restore this iconic brand to sustained growth and deliver increased value to all stakeholders.'



