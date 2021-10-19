

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alaska Airlines (ALK) Monday announced the formation of a new LLC, Alaska Star Ventures, that will accelerate the airline's progress toward net zero carbon emissions.



For the inaugural investment by Alaska Star Ventures, the company partnered with UP.Partners, an early-stage investor in sustainable, multi-dimensional mobility technologies that are transforming the moving world.



'The future of aviation is a collaborative effort between founders, funders, builders and key stakeholders - like Alaska Airlines,' said Cyrus Sigari, UP.Partners' co-founder and managing partner. 'With transportation as the underlying fabric of society, selective and values-driven investments that move the industry toward sustainable aviation are key. We're proud to partner with such a mission-aligned group that is launching today: Alaska Star Ventures.'



Alaska had announced in April its commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040 with a five-part strategy to decarbonize.



