

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto said that Peter Toth, Group executive, Strategy and Development, has accepted a new position outside of the company.



Rio Tinto noted that Peter has stepped down from the Group's executive committee with immediate effect and his responsibilities will be divided between current executives. He will remain in an advisory role until the end of 2021 and leave the company on 5 April 2022.



