

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported that its first-quarter total iron ore production declined 4% to 63.3 million tonnes from 66.04 million tonnes in the previous year.



The company still expects total iron ore production to be between 249 million tonnes and 259 million tonnes for the financial year 2022.



Western Australia Iron Ore or WAIO production for the first quarter declined about 6% to 62.3 million tonnes from last year, mainly reflecting higher planned maintenance during the quarter, including major maintenance of car dumper one and the train load out at Jimblebar.



Quarterly WAIO production for the quarter also decreased 5% to 70.6 million tonnes from the the previous year on a 100 per cent basis.



But total petroleum production for the first-quarter increased by three percent to 28 million barrels of oil equivalent or mmboe.



Total petroleum production guidance for the 2022 financial year remains unchanged at between 99 and 106 Mmboe.



Total copper production for the first-quarter decreased by nine percent to 377 thousand tonnes.



Total copper production guidance for the 2022 financial year remains unchanged at between 1.59 million tonnes and 1.76 million tonnes, with production weighted to the second half of the financial year.



