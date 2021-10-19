

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a steady note Tuesday as Treasury yields declined and a flattening in the yield curve paused.



Asian markets ticked higher as investors took some comfort from robust U.S. earnings.



The dollar softened while gold climbed as weak U.S. factory output data tempered expectations about any near-term interest rate increases. Oil traded flat amid concerns about demand.



It's another particularly quiet day ahead on the Eurozone's economic calendar.



Across the Atlantic, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release a report on new residential construction for September.



On the earnings front, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, United Airlines and Netflix are due to report earnings.



U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as weak China GDP and U.S. factory output numbers offset investor enthusiasm over the earnings season.



The Dow slipped 0.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.3 percent to extend gains for the fourth straight session.



European stocks fell on Monday amid worries about rising inflation and slowing global growth.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up half a percent. The German DAX shed 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index declined 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.4 percent.



