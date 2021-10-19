

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE DLVHF.OB) has invested $235 million in on-demand delivery startup Gorillas Technologies GmbH. Delivery Hero led Gorillas' series C funding round, and now holds approximately 8% in Gorillas.



Based in Berlin, Gorillas provides consumers instant access to essential grocery products. Gorillas operates in nine countries: Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.



Niklas Östberg, CEO of Delivery Hero, said: 'Delivery Hero is on a mission to advance quick commerce globally and we see Gorillas as one of the leaders in Europe and the US. We truly believe that investing in innovative q-commerce players will benefit the entire industry and set a new standard for what a great customer experience looks like.'



