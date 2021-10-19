

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc (MONY.L) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter total revenue declined 10 percent from last year to 76.4 million pounds.



Looking ahead, the company said it anticipates full-year EBITDA in line with current market expectations



Across the business, the company expects to see continued strong gross margin performance. The company said it does not anticipate energy market conditions will improve this year and therefore expect that switching will be negligible in the fourth quarter.



In its trading update, the company said Insurance revenue dropped 10 percent to 41.3 million pounds, and Home Services revenue fell 46 percent to 13.9 million pounds.



However, revenues from Money segment grew 58 percent and travel increased 29 percent.



Peter Duffy, CEO of Moneysupermarket, said, 'We have continued to make improvements in our business, building towards a leading data, marketing and technology platform. We maintained our strong margin performance and good cash conversion despite the very tough energy market. We are encouraged by the performance of Money and the early signs of Travel recovery following changes to travel restrictions.'



