

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Centamin plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) reported that its third-quarter gold production from Sukari Gold Mine was 103,546 ounce, a decrease of 19% from last year.



Revenue generated of US$182.9 million from gold sales of 103,514 ounce at an average realised gold price of US$1,764 per ounce sold, the company said in a statement.



Year-to-date gold production for the first nine months of the year was 307,821 ounce.



For 2021, the company continues to project gold production of 400,000 to 430,000 ounce.



