

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis AG (NVS) and Global Heart Hub, a non-profit organization formed to support those affected by cardiovascular disease, on Tuesday, announced the launch of a worldwide network of patient organizations and other stakeholders in the cardiovascular space, dubbed Invisible Nation.



The Invisible Nation program, whose members are committed to effecting a systemic change in the management of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, aims to prevent many of the 15 million yearly ASCVD deaths and reduce what is estimated to become $1 trillion in annual cardiovascular disease care cost by 2030.



The World Health Organization has set a target of a 25% reduction in cardiovascular disease mortality by 2025.



'Invisible Nation will highlight the human and societal costs of ASCVD, advocate for high-level government commitments to tackle the disease and bring forward innovative partnerships and novel access models that can fast-track a worldwide effort to reduce ASCVD-related mortality,' Global Heart Hub and Novartis said in a joint statement.



'Invisible Nation will advocate for policy-shaping efforts to rewrite how governments, health systems and others can work together to change the trajectory of ASCVD and begin a generational decline in CV death,' it added.



NVS closed Monday's trading at $82.34, down 1.19%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NOVARTIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de