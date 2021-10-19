

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed in directionless trade on Tuesday as the pound hit a four-week high versus the dollar on expectations the Bank of England could hike rates towards the end of this year.



Investors await the release of U.K. inflation data on Wednesday for cues on further price pressures.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,205 after closing 0.4 percent lower on Monday.



Homebuilder Bellway advanced 1.7 percent after its profits more than doubled in the year to end July.



Miners Anglo American and Antofagasta rose over 1 percent as copper prices rose.



British Airways owner IAG tumbled 3 percent after brokerage Berenberg downgraded the stock rating and cut its target price on the stock.



Providence Resources, an Irish oil and gas exploration company, slumped as much as 8 percent. The company announced resignation of Alan Linn, its chief executive officer with effect from October 18, to pursue other business interests.



Hochschild Mining jumped 6 percent. The company announced its plan to demerge shares representing 80 percent of the entire issued share capital of indirect subsidiary Aclara, a development-stage rare earth mineral resources company.



