

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $122.56 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $124.98 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $351.54 million from $345.53 million last year.



Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $122.56 Mln. vs. $124.98 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.05 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $351.54 Mln vs. $345.53 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

