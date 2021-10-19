

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Acer Incorporated (ACID.L), on Tuesday, said it initiated security protocols as the company has recently detected an isolated attack on its local after-sales service system in India and a further attack in Taiwan. The company has reported the incident to local law enforcement and relevant authorities. Acer noted that the attacked Taiwan system does not involve customer data.



Acer said the incident has not caused interruption to its business continuity and has no material impact to its finance and operations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ACER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de