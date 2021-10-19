

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) announced the acquisition of Xoomworks Group, a consulting and technology company that specializes in procurement technology, digital innovation and software solutions development. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Headquartered in London, Xoomworks operates two distinct businesses: Xoomworks Procurement, a specialist consultancy focused on sourcing and procurement transformation, and Xoomworks Technology, a software development business.



Accenture said the acquisition will expand the company's capabilities for helping clients accelerate technology-led business and procurement transformation.



