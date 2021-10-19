

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant (CTSH), an American multinational technology company, on Tuesday said it aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2030, a new milestone set out as part of the company's ongoing environmental, social and governance or ESG agenda to become a more sustainable business.



Brian Humphries, Chief Executive Officer commented: 'As a global company, we take seriously our responsibility to leverage our expertise and resources to help address climate change. I am proud to announce that Cognizant commits to achieve net zero emissions by 2030. We will also extend our expertise in cloud, IoT and AI to help our Global 2000 clients meet their sustainability goals, reduce their carbon footprints and sharpen their competitiveness.'



The Teaneck-headquartered Cognizant's commitment to net zero calls for reducing emissions by 50 percent from the company's global operations and supply chain by 2030, and by 90 percent by 2040. Remaining emissions will be negated with carbon offsets.



In addition to accelerating its own net zero agenda, Cognizant is developing and deploying solutions enabling its global client base to double down on reducing their own carbon footprints, reducing waste, and sustainable product development by leveraging technology advancements in AI, data and analytics, cloud and IoT, the company said in a statement.



