

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $881 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $876 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $4.04 billion from $3.85 billion last year.



