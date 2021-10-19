

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart announced its plan to build a new, high-tech distribution center for fresh and frozen groceries in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. The new 720,000+ square-foot facility is set to open in 2024.



The high-tech facility with $450 million investment marks Walmart's largest grocery distribution center to date. The center is part of the company's earlier announced larger investment to double down on the use of automation technology in its supply chain.



The new center to process grocery perishables, such as produce, eggs, dairy, flowers and frozen goods, will create more than 400 full-time regional jobs. It will rely on the combination of Walmart associates, automation technology, robotics and machine learning to process the items and deliver them to nearby stores.



According to the company, the new distribution center will be critical to ensuring its stores are stocked with the freshest grocery items. This will provide convenience and quality at everyday low prices to customers and communities in the state of South Carolina.



Governor Henry McMaster added, 'This $450 million investment and the more than 400 jobs created will boost South Carolina's already rapidly growing economy and create even more opportunity for our people.'



In the state of South Carolina, Walmart operates four distribution centers, 122 retail stores and employs 34,136 associates.



