

ST. PAUL (dpa-AFX) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) announced earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $662 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $827 million, or $3.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $655 million or $2.60 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $8.81 billion from $8.28 billion last year.



The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $655 Mln. vs. $798 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.60 vs. $3.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q3): $8.81 Bln vs. $8.28 Bln last year.



