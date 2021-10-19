

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Adults with type 2 diabetes with increased cardiovascular risk experienced superior A1C and body weight reductions from baseline across all three doses of tirzepatide compared to titrated insulin glargine, as per Eli Lilly and Co's (LLY) SURPASS-4 clinical trial results. The trial results were published in The Lancet.



At 52 weeks, the highest dose of tirzepatide led to an A1C reduction of 2.58 percent and reduced body weight by 11.7 kg compared to results for those treated with insulin glargine for the efficacy estimand.



The newly published data showed that participants maintained A1C and weight control up to two years in SURPASS-4. SURPASS-4 is the largest and longest clinical trial completed to date of the phase 3 program studying tirzepatide as a potential treatment for type 2 diabetes, the company said.



Tirzepatide is a once-weekly dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that integrates the actions of both incretins into a single novel molecule.



Within SURPASS-4, comparing pooled tirzepatide to insulin glargine, no increased cardiovascular risk was identified with tirzepatide; a hazard ratio of 0.74 was observed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ELI LILLY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de