

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mueller Industries (MLI) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $170.98 million, or $3.01 per share. This compares with $42.70 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 58.7% to $982.25 million from $619.11 million last year.



Mueller Industries earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $170.98 Mln. vs. $42.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.01 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $982.25 Mln vs. $619.11 Mln last year.



