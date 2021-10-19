

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK), a German optical technology company, on Tuesday announced acquisition of BG Medical Applications GmbH as well as SwissOptic AG from Berliner Glas GmbH, the unit of ASML Holding, for 300 million euros.



Berlin-based BG Medical is a supplier of high-precision, custom optical components for the medical technology sector. SwissOptic AG develops and makes optical components and assemblies, primarily for the medical technology, semiconductor, and metrology industries.



Closing of the transaction is expected to be completed in December, the Jena-headquartered Jenoptik said in a statement.



For 2022, the acquired companies are expected to contribute approximately 130 million euros in revenue for Jenoptik.



In the upcoming years, a revenue growth rate in the low double-digit percentage range with an attractive margin profile is expected, the company added.



The acquisition has already been approved by the Jenoptik AG supervisory board, and is awaiting approval from the German Federal Cartel Office.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JENOPTIK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de