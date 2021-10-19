

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kansas City Southern (KSU) revealed earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $156.1 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $189.7 million, or $2.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Kansas City Southern reported adjusted earnings of $184.6 million or $2.02 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $744.0 million from $659.6 million last year.



Kansas City Southern earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $184.6 Mln. vs. $185.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.02 vs. $1.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.04 -Revenue (Q3): $744.0 Mln vs. $659.6 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de